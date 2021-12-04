It was last October 30 when one of the child stars of Televisa died, because over 16 years, Octavio Ocaña gave life to the tender child of the comedy series “Neighbors”, Octavio Ocaña.

The death of the actor remains a true unknown, because so far the true reasons for his death have not been revealed, or at least that is what the family of the 22-year-old actor says.

The prosecution announced in its last report that Octavio died of a self-shot in the head after a police chase in the State of Mexico, where the actor crashed into a wall and operated a weapon of his own.

Since then, different versions have come out that assure that the interpreter of “Benito Rivers” was under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time of his tragic accident, but that version has not been accepted by the family.

The actor passed away at the age of 22. Photo-. IG / octavioocaa

It should be noted that since his death, the family has moved heaven and earth to clarify the death of the actor, but many Internet users have taken it upon themselves to directly attack Octavio’s fiancee, Nerea Godinez.

The young people had little more than six months of relationship, but their love was so great that they already had wedding plans for the beginning of 2022, but the young woman has been highly attacked by Internet users in networks.

For this reason, the young woman decided to close all her accounts and keep her duel in private, but the youtuber Dael Quiroz, host of the program ‘Arguende TV ”confirmed that her four-year-old son was the universal heir to Octavio’s fortune.

The young woman has had to deal with the attacks. Photo: IG / octavioocaa

According to the YouTube journalist, the neighbor’s star’s fortune amounted to almost a million dollars, something that was denied by Nerea herself.

The 22-year-old said that neither she nor her son had inherited anything, as that was a lie; now it is the Ocaña family who are speaking about it.

Ocaña family reveal heirs

According to Nerea’s latest comments, she assures that everything about Octavio is in the name of Bertha Ocaña, Octavio’s sister, so everything points to her being the heir.

Faced with these rumors, it was the father of “Benito Rivers”, Octavio Pérez, father of the late actor, who spoke for the program “De primera mano” about the current relationship with Nerea and her son.

The man assured that the relationship is very good, and that they keep in touch very often, because she is still pending the case of her boyfriend, because she is also interested in knowing the truth.

The young woman supported Nerea’s version. Photo: IG / octavioocaa

In the same program, Bertha assured that such an inheritance does not exist, and in her hands there is not a single peso that the actor gained, and supported what Nerea said, because she assures that they had a beautiful relationship.

“Who can imagine that a 22-year-old boy was already going to have a will or was he going to have already considered the day he was going to die and was going to have everything planned and an inheritance and everything?” Bertha Ocaña.

Octavio’s sister also assures that it has been quite heavy having to deal with the rumors of her family, as she assured that it is very exhausting to have to go out to deny things.

