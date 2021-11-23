The arms of Octavio Acosta and Gonzalo sañudo to the General from Durango on change with the Devils Reds of the Mexico in the Mexican Baseball League (LMB).

Generals are transformed: Important arms arrive

In a transaction with Diablos Rojos, Octavio Acosta and Gonzalo Sañudo top the list of seven reinforcements. The great news does not stop in Generals of Durango. The stellar pitcher, Octavio Acosta, heads the list of seven players who make it to the Troop, in a negotiation with Diablos Rojos from Mexico.

Acosta, pitcher of the year in 2017, up with reliever Gonzalo Sañudo, second baseman Omar Meza, as well as receivers Eduardo Revilla and Juan Uriarte. Also in the transaction are third baseman, Juan Rodríguez, and left-handed pitcher, Gerardo Navarro.

Ocatvio Acosta placeholder image

Acosta, who has just been named Pitcher of the Week in LMP with Mayos de Navojoa, will come to strengthen the starting corps of Álvaro Espinoza’s troop. Acosta is 4-1 with 3.55 with Navojoa. He previously played with Charros from Jalisco and Yaquis from Ciudad Obregón.

Gonzalo sañudo

Currently reliever for Tomateros de Culiacán, he will help a lot in the last innings. He got to pitch in Triple A.

Omar meza

Meza will come to fight for the ownership of the second mat. He owns that base with the Navojoa Mayos in LMP. He has a great defense and is very versatile in his offense.

Eduardo Revilla

Revilla comes to strengthen catching. He is an experienced element and will fight to play on a daily basis.

Uriarte currently plays for Cañeros de Los Mochis and has received praise. He belonged to the New York Mets, where he arrived because of his great defense and his powerful arm.

Juan Rodriguez

He was a prospect for Tampa, he can play third or first, with great strength. In the Mexican Winter, he stands out for his great offense, with an average of .380, with 13 doubles, three homers and 27 RBIs.

Gerardo navarro

Navarro is a left-handed relief, who was signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

To the Red Devils of Mexico

To acquire these seven elements, Generals sent Gerardo Reyes and Moisés Gutiérrez to the capital.

DATA

Acosta was 14-1 in 2017. Sañudo belonged to Houston and Minnesota in the minors. Meza is the undisputed starter with Mayos in LMP. Revilla and Uriarte have experience in PML.

With information and image from PRENSA GENERALES.

Participate here in just three steps.