Octavio Ocana, actor famous for his role in the Mexican series Neighbors, was shot to death after a chase. The 22-year-old young man was traveling aboard his truck when he was chased and killed with a firearm on the Chamapa-Lecheria highway near Lake Guadalupe, according to El Sol de México.

The same media assures that it was an assault; when they tried to rob the actor’s truck at gunpoint, he fled and the assailants opened fire on the vehicle; some bullets hit his body and he ended up going off the road. Passing motorists called the ambulance and the criminals fled.

Another version, given by the reporter Carlos Jimenez on his Twitter, is that the police asked him to stop, but instead of paying attention to them he accelerated and ended up crashing and killed by a bullet. The officers allegedly admitted to chasing him but denied shooting. It is said that he had been drinking for two days and was carrying a pistol.

Several people who worked with him or who appreciated him said goodbye through social networks, such as his girlfriend Nerea Godi´nez, the writer Elijah Solorio, the actor Eduardo España, who played Germán Martínez in Neighbors, and the official account of Neighbors:

We are undone. I can’t sleep, I can’t stop crying and shaking. RIP Octavio Ocaña, our beloved Benito in #Neighbors My condolences to his parents and sisters. A big hug full of love. Thanks for so many laughs and for sharing your angel. – Eduardo Spain (@laloespana) October 30, 2021

In the series Neighbors Ocaña played Benito Rivers, and became famous on social networks for the meme “Sure, the rich man always humiliating the poor”, where we see him dressed as a destitute child; the original phrase said “of course, the rich think that with a small coin they can buy the poor”, but it was adapted by the users who created the meme. The Serie Neighbors was created by Eugenio Derbez and premiered in 2005. It was based on the Spanish series There is no one living here.

Unfortunately, Ocaña’s tragic death is part of the tip of the iceberg of the great insecurity problem in Mexico. Often, only famous people or people who work on a famous project are the ones who leave us in shock when they are victims of violence, as was the case with Carlos Muñoz Portal, a production assistant for the series Narcos: México – 90%, who, searching for locations, found himself shot to death in the State of Mexico in 2017; or Luis Alfonso Mendoza, voice actor who played Gohan from Dragon ball and Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory, and was shot dead in 2020. Less famous were the three film students who were kidnapped in Guadalajara, but the media spread the news after filmmaker Guillermo del Toro (Pan’s Labyrinth – 95%, Pacific Titans – 71%, The Shape Of Water – 92%) shared it on their social networks.

Violence in Mexico is a very serious problem, regardless of what really happened with Ocaña, police abuses are not isolated cases, and in most cases the victims do not receive justice and the crimes go unpunished. Even long before the violence broke out in the war against drug trafficking in 2006, the abuses committed by the police and the army are well known in the country, but with the conflict ravaging the territory and the federal government confronting drug cartels, sometimes the police themselves become accomplices of criminals.

The insistence of the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador that all problems, including insecurity, are caused by corruption, is not entirely convincing. The change of government has not served to improve in this regard, the police abuses, impunity, the massacres perpetrated by the cartels, do not seem to have an end.