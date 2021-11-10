Octavio Ocaña, supposedly a policeman, “missed the shot” | Instagram

A new audio shakes social networks, in it you can hear how an alleged police officer recounts what happened last October 29 with the beloved actor Octavio Ocaña, who played Benito rivers in the Televisa series, Neighbors.

In the audio you can hear a man who supposedly calls a police officer from the delegation where the events that ended with the departure of the Televisa actor occurred. In the recording that circulates on social networks you can hear what the policeman believes happened and concluded in the loss of Octavio Ocana.

The alleged agent indicates that for the famous man to dare to enter that dangerous area, he must have missed it or he was a “heavy” customer and would be looking for “vice” in the place. The policeman indicates that when entering that “truck” he would not go unnoticed in the place.

The man indicates that what could have happened is that Benito would not bring to pay in cash, because if he had to pay it clear that he had it, he indicates that he brought a 150 thousand peso watch and a 40 thousand peso slave, which was made of pure gold.

He points out that the two people who were with him were probably salespeople, who would have accompanied him to get money from an ATM. The man continues his story by indicating that before the approach of the police, these companions would tell Octavio Ocaña not to stop because they were bringing merchandise and that is why the persecution would begin.

Subsequently, he indicated that the policeman who would be targeting Benito, once arrested, would go off his shot and that was when everything began to get out of control. The alleged agent indicates that they would even have fitted the actor’s cap since it would not have any holes.

You cannot bet on the veracity of these audios at all, since the origin of them is not known or if the people who speak in them are really policemen; however, the authorities have indicated that they will be investigated.

There is also another supposed version about a policeman of quite bad character who would have been altered and acted against Octavio Ocana, and later, when he gets nervous, accommodate him and put the artifact in his right hand. They assure that his colleagues would be afraid of him and that is why they have not spoken about the situation. Up to now versions and more versions have emerged and whoever does not change their version at all is the authority.