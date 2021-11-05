Octavio Ocaña, his mother’s request, “Please kill me” | Instagram

The pain of a mother for the loss of a child is something that cannot be explained, when you lose your partner you are a widower, when you lose your parents you are an orphan, but when you lose a child there is no title, there are no words for expressing that pain and that nightmare is what the mother of dear Octavio Ocaña, Ana Leticia Ocaña, is living.

The wife of Octavio Perez gave an emotional interview for the First Impact cameras from his home in Tabasco, where he shared the Day of the Dead altar that they never imagined they would have to do for the youngest of their children, who lost his life at only 22 years of age.

Ana Leticia Ocana shared a truly heartbreaking fact, as she assures that she constantly has nightmares in which she sees the situation her son experienced and that she has the opportunity to lose being the one who is in her place and that Octavio Ocana, famous for his character of Benito Rivers in Neighbors, finally makes it out alive.

Kill me, I would have wanted to say, kill me, please, kill me, is the strong request that he repeats in every dream.

The mother of the beloved “Benito” assures that the nightmares are so strong that her husband or her daughters wake her up to reassure her, she wanted that opportunity, she prays for having had the opportunity to save her little son.

Photo: Instagram.

The twin sisters of the famous Televisa actor are the ones who have spoken about the situation of their mother, who they say is very affected by the loss of her son and not only that, by the terrible conditions in which everything happened.

The young women have claimed to have a mother “dead in life”, who no longer has the desire to live, or to continue without Octavio by her side. Even yesterday it was rumored that Doña Ana Leticia Ocaña had been hospitalized in an emergency, it was even said that the cause could have been that she allegedly received an audio in the voice of Octavio Ocana; However, the young man’s fiancée denied everything on social media.

The actor’s case and what happened on the unfortunate October 29 had been closed by the authorities; However, Octavio Pérez, the actor’s father, has been investigating and collecting evidence and requested the support of the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador to clarify everything, a request that was accepted by the president.