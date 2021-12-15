Octavio Ocaña, his mother gives him an emotional gift on a special date | Instagram

Now she wears it on her skin! Ana Lucía Ocaña celebrated the arrival of her 51 years of life on December 13; However, it was she who wanted to make a more than special gift for the love of her life, the man who was not in this important moment, her son Octavio Ocaña.

The mother of the beloved actor who gave life to Benito Rivers in Neighbors decided that on this special date in which Octavio Ocana He was one of his protagonists, despite being his mother’s birthday, he would honor his memory by embodying it on his skin.

In social networks, Bertha Ocaña, sister of the beloved actor shared some family photographs about this special day and in them it can be seen that Nerea Godínez herself, the famous girlfriend at the time of his departure, accompanied Ana Lucía to get a tattoo .

Although she always carries it in her thoughts and in her heart, Octavio Ocaña’s mother decided that she would now wear it on her skin, so Octavio Pérez’s wife engraved her son’s name with a beautiful red heart.

In the photographs that can be seen on the Instagram of the sister of “Benito” you can see Doña Ana Lucía Ocaña with a huge arrangement and with the family enjoying a delicious cake; Nerea Godínez, her husband Octavio Pérez and Bertha were present at the celebration for one more year of life.

Bertha shared an emotional message with the publication in which she talks about how strong her mother has been on her first birthday without her son, after so much suffering and feeling the absence of someone more than important to her and the family.

You were too strong to be the first birthday of the rest of your life without your beloved child – but it lives in your soul forever.

The young woman thanked her mother for sharing a slight smile with them on this special day, despite the fact that, as she previously wrote, “her happiness is damaged” by the absence of Octavio Ocana; However, he assured that they will always be together and will not allow it to fall.