Octavio Ocaña, his mother reveals how he found out about everything | Instagram

Something really devastating !, the mother of Octavio Ocaña, the endearing actor who gave life to Benito rivers In Neighbors he has shared how that moment was that changed everything forever, the moment he found out that the actor had left.

Ana Lucia Ocaña She shared in an interview for De Primera Mano that it was through her husband Octavio Pérez that she learned that her son was not alive; however, at first she thought it was serious.

The mother of Octavio Ocana She shared that her husband received a call and later left to question whether her son was seriously ill or already dead; However, she thought that he was in serious condition and that they should quickly go to his side to solve what had happened, although it seemed strange to him because he had seen him in fairly good health.

A friend who was there spoke to my husband and said ‘tell me what happened’. He told her ‘it’s that your son is serious’, when I heard he is serious I went crazy, ‘serious of what, in the hospital?’, Shared Ana Leticia.

The moment her husband leaves the room they end up sharing that their son is no longer alive, that is when Octavio Pérez returns to his wife’s side to give her the news that he would never have expected to receive.

He comes in and says ‘I have to tell you something and you have to be strong, our son is …’, already at that moment the pitched war of suffering began, the destruction, the tearing of the soul, Octavio Ocaña’s mother expressed.

Octavio Ocaña, his mother reveals how he found out about everything. Photo: Reformation.

Ana Leticia Ocaña shared that from that moment came the crying and denial, asking her husband to please tell her that everything that was happening was a lie and repeating over and over again that her son was alive.

I told him my son no, my son is alive, he told me ‘accept that he is …’, shared the famous actor’s mother.

The lady reported that her in-laws were at her side at that moment and that they hugged her, giving her comfort and telling her that it was something she had to accept. For her part, Nerea Godínez, fiancee of the famous actor, said that she did not even have time to cry, because at that moment they told her that she should look for the papers, birth certificate and others to carry out the claim of the body and other procedures.

Nerea surprised many by sharing that she saw the truck when she passed by the place, but she was not sure if it was or what was happening and that it was hours that she spent trying to locate Octavio Ocana to find out if he was okay, finally, the bad news came.