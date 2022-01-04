Octavio Ocaña, sad family parties, “waste” | Instagram

Waste! That was how Octavio Ocaña’s mother described her Christmas and New Years, this after living these special dates without her son, just 22 years old, who died last October 2021.

Ana Lucía Ocaña shared a publication on social networks where you can see different photographs next to her family and Nerea Godínez, same where you can see that her son Octavio Ocana He was present at all times, as a framed photograph of him accompanied them.

The common denominator in the Pérez Ocaña family’s clothing was black, in mourning, thus also demonstrating the strong pain for the departure of Octavio Ocaña. The actor who gave life to Benito Rivers from Vecinos was greatly missed by his loved ones.

A really painful message, but one that surely falls short of the intense pain that a mother must have after losing her son, shared the mother of the famous Televisa actor on social networks.

Receiving the year with heartbreaking pain and waste for our child but standing up for our child ❣️ .

Octavio Ocaña, sad family parties, “waste.” Photo: Capture.

Ana Lucía Ocaña made it clear that despite the painful situation, the family union keeps them standing and fighting to seek justice for Tavito and to continue living to continue his legacy.

The one who also shared her sadness at this time was Tavo’s sister, sharing photographs very similar to those published by Octavio Ocaña’s mother with a message that was also quite sad.

Bertha Ocaña expressed that the only good thing about 2021 is being able to have enjoyed unique moments with her brother, the same ones that she keeps in her heart, according to Ocaña, they enjoyed several weekends together, visits and others.

Bertha also stated that 2021 was the worst year of her life, that it was more than difficult to have to recognize her brother’s body and that she does not know if life is enough to overcome it; assures that the hard event changed his life forever.

The young woman claims to be angry with God, with life and having distanced herself from everyone after having suffered the loss of her brother whom she loved so much. But she also assures that the objective of her and her family is to seek justice for Octavio Ocana, clarify what happened and that those responsible pay for what happened.