Octavio Ocaña and his last scene as Benito in “Neighbors” | Instagram

“I don’t want to be an actor!”, Without a doubt knowing that this phrase will no longer be said by Octavio Ocaña in his character from Neighbors it has caused many great pain, in addition to knowing the last scene he recorded as Benedict your character.

The young man who since childhood never wanted to be an actor and continued to be when he grew up, the costumes that his father Frankie Rivers made him wear were always the most entertaining for the public, Benito was undoubtedly one of the most beloved characters in the series .

Neighbors told the story of each of the members and families of the neighborhood, they all lived together despite the fact that they did not get along the best on some occasions.

It may interest you: Octavio Ocaña, details about the medical care he received

Octavio Ocana He played the son of a “famous” writer who had had only one success in his career “La Toalla del Mojado”, he and his wife wanted their son to become a famous actor, even though the little one did not like it .

As the occurrences grew and the ease of making the public fall in love with his character could not be missing in the series, and as it was something that at some point had to happen, love would come to his door.

Apparently the last scene that Octavio recorded was when he decided to take the next step with his beautiful girlfriend, they both decided to move in together, however Frankie did not agree with this plan, the actor who plays Benito’s father is César Bono.

Octavio Ocaña and his last scene as Benito in “Neighbors” | Instagram octavioocaa

As expected, the young man’s mother supported him unconditionally, so Lorena de Rivers, played by Ana Bertha Espín, decided to support the young people, allowing them to live in her apartment since despite wanting to live together, they did not have the means to do it.

Unfortunately the love story between Benito and Liz will not have a conclusion, due to the fact that the manager of the series created by Eugenio Derbez in 2005 when the first episode was released will have to be changed.

People say that Octavio Ocana It would be an important and key part of the plot in the following seasons, however all this will have to be modified due to recent and unfortunate circumstances.

Despite the fact that every day that passes more evidence is shared and more doubts arise about the case of the 22-year-old, his case does not continue to convince Internet users, since the authorities immediately solved it.