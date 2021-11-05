Octavio Ocaña talked about “Benito” in his last video | Instagram

Recently a video in a YouTube account where he made reference to the famous character of Neighbors Benito Rivers, where the actor who played him Octavio Ocaña gave a tender reference about him.

It was October 29 the day the actor born in Villahermosa, Tabasco, who is known for his endearing character, was killed. Benedict In the Neighbors series, this case has become a trend since then and the news about it has not stopped.

With each day that has passed, more doubts and questions that cannot be answered have arisen by the authorities in charge, which although they supposedly managed to conclude the case almost instantaneously, the Ocaña family and millions of Mexicans do not agree with the resolution.

It may interest you: Octavio Ocaña, reveal video that compromises the actor from Neighbors

The person in charge of sharing said video was the channel Gossip virales vlog, this October 30 when the news had just been shared that the young 22-year-old actor had lost his life.

The title of said video is: “The last video of Octavio Ocana, where he talks about Benito Rivers “, has a duration of 0:46 seconds only, enough for some people to have let out some tears, we will share it with you right away.

Although they last a few seconds, seeing the young man talk about his character is something curious, because when you see him, you will surely immediately see only the character.

Although Benito was known for his famous phrase “I don’t want to be an actor!”, He was still accompanying him as an adult, since in the series he was already 19 years old.

Octavio Ocana He mentioned that like any child who believes, he begins to have other interests, but that he maintained his essence, apparently he was in a micro interview, when they asked him if he was projecting himself into it.

The actor mentioned that he was a bit calmer than his character and that they were otherwise just as talkative.

Those who got to know him knew that he was a calm young man and not as hyperactive as his character, who definitely became one of the favorites of the show, especially with his return.

Rest in peace Octavio Ocaña “Benito”, from Ecuador my condolences to all his family, and to you Mexicans, one of my favorite series Neighbors, “commented a fan.