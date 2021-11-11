Octavio Ocaña, authorities reveal the reason for the persecution | Instagram

Finally! The authorities have revealed why the police were chasing Octavio Ocaña; However, apparently his reasons have not been very well seen either by the family or by the followers of the famous actor from Vecinos.

The Public Security Directorate of Cuautitlán Izcalli, State of Mexico, has spoken again about the case of the actor who gave life to Benito Rivers in Neighbors and finally has ruled on the reasons why they would have started a persecution against the truck of Octavio Ocana.

Rodrigo Hernández stated that the reasons why the patrol began to follow the famous actor’s vehicle was that it sped and not only that, but it also had the music very loud.

It may interest you: Octavio Ocaña, alleged police audio, “he missed the shot”

That day at 4:30 in the afternoon, the unit was in the town of Tepojaco that belongs to the municipality when I see a unit go by, the Cherokee truck is speeding and was playing the music at full volume, Hernández shared.

He added that as they approached the truck, they realized that one of them had a bottle in his hand and read the stop and that at that moment, they began the flight and the persecution that ended in a tragic end for Octavio Ocaña.

Octavio Ocaña, authorities reveal the reason for the persecution. Photo: Instagram.

The moment they approach the vehicle, they realize that one of them is carrying one … in his hand, they were drinking, they stop him that is when they flee.

The authorities stressed that there was no omission of help to the famous actor to preserve his life and that when they approached the unit, after the crash they proceeded to review it and do the corresponding thing.

Emergency services arrive, attend to the operator, take him away, transfer him to the Lomas Verdes hospital for this, support for colleagues had already arrived, a unit of us goes to support the ambulance, he died before reaching the hospital, he reported. .

It has been said by the authorities that the officer known as Lesly in social networks, who has been accused of stealing the actor’s belongings and even acting against him, was not at the scene of the events and was not a party of the officers who were there. However, there are those who claim to contradict since it was indicated that the officer had been summoned to testify.

On the other hand, they assure that there is also a contradiction when stating that there are three suspended police officers regarding the case of Octavio Ocana and continue with the version that the authority proceeded appropriately and there is no crime to prosecute.