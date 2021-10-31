“Benito” asked for audio help when they were chasing him, they say | Instagram

A video was recently shared stating that Octavio Ocana whoever lost his life this Friday, November 29, shared an audio in which he asked the authorities for help because he was being persecuted.

With the recent departure of the actor Octavio Ocana better known as Benito Rivers from the Neighbors series, those who knew him mourn his loss, especially famous people with whom he came to work, such as Eugenio Derbez.

It is mentioned that the famous young man for his character sent an audio requesting help, this is an assumption, since in said channel it is stated that the young man’s cell phone was found and according to the information, the actor lost his life instantly.

Because it is said in the 2:45 minutes that said video lasts with the title: “Audio comes out of Octavio Ocaña, where he asked for help that they were chasing him”, it was shared on the channel of Find out with Víctor, we will share it with you right away.

The host mentions that the actor who participated in the film “Love letter by letter”, starring Silvia Navarro and Alan Estrada when he was still a child was the nephew of Silvia’s character, he lost his life instantly, however a video that proves otherwise.

Through Twitter, said video was published where the young man is seen inside his truck still alive, despite the fact that his face is not shown due to the position in which he was.

The video YouTube has already 6,177 views and some comments where they refer to Ocaña, although he became extremely famous, he had few participations in show business, his most famous character was Benedict.

Other projects in which the 22-year-old participated:

Lola … Once upon a time in 2007 The P. Luche family in 2007 Love letter by letter in 2008 Brothers and detectives in 2009 I give you life in 2020 The Mexican and the güero in 2020.

Ocaña was born on November 7, 1998 in Villahermosa, Tabasco, Mexico, his full name was Octavio Pérez Ocaña, on his Instagram account he has 377 thousand followers and 151 publications.

On Twitter from very early on there has been constant movement on the matter of his departure, those who knew him since he was a child miss his departure, especially due to the fact that he was still very young.