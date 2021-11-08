Octavio Ocaña, would accuse the guilty on video “it was the police” | Instagram

Shocking! A video recorded by a youtuber would give voice to the beloved Octavio Ocaña from beyond, all this to reveal who was responsible for what happened to him. The youtuber Emanuel Solís, known for his channel Fresa Vlogs, would be the one who would have given this opportunity to “Benito rivers“to speak to his followers from beyond.

And it is that it was the same Internet users who indicated that they had heard the voice of Octavio Ocana in one of his videos and clearly understand that he was accusing the police of what happened to him that unfortunate October 29.

Solís decided to make a video on what would be the journey that Octavio Pérez’s son would take on October 29 and indicated in his walk that there would be several cameras available from the authorities; however, which have not been discussed in the investigation. Although this point is very important, it was not what attracted the most attention, because his followers heard something in the video that shook them.

According to Internet users, it would be at 11:41 when they hear a voice identical to that of the actor who gave life to “Benito” from Neighbors, saying that “it was the police,” as if holding them responsible for what happened that day and that ended with his life.

You hear a voice equal to that of ‘Benito’ at minute 11:41 … I don’t know if it was the wind or noise on the road but almost at the end of the video I heard something like ‘yes it was the police … What sadness. I hear that Benito says: ‘policemen, they were policemen … With a speed of x0.25 it is clear how Octavio accuses police pigs, were the comments made by Internet users about Solís’ video.

This video has attracted so much attention that it is already on the Fresa Vlogs channel, on some other platforms such as Tik Tok. This would not be the first time that there was talk of a contact with Octavio Ocaña.

Octavio Ocaña, accused the guilty on video “it was the police.” Photo: Instagram.

In the YouTube program Gossip No Like, Javier Ceriani conducted an interview with a famous psychic, which they say is part of some FBI investigations, since in the United States their testimonies can be taken into account officially.

As for the psychic, he managed to contact Octavio Ocana and the young man indicated that the police officers were indeed responsible, but the one who claimed that they were going after him was surprised and also mentioned something about a cartel, which, although he indicated that he did not do what they accuse him of, he did owe money and that was the trouble.