Octavio Ocaña, family assures they have evidence, "The police lie"

Once again they have lied, that is what the family of the beloved actor Octavio Ocaña says, who died on October 29 in the middle of a rather dubious situation. The father of the actor who gave life to the eternal “Benito rivers“He shared that they have an audio in which they verify that once again the police have lied.

One of the twin sisters of Octavio Ocana He received a call in which a prosecutor shared that his brother had tested negative for substances and that he was not carrying anything like that in the truck in which he was driving that unfortunate day, the call was recorded.

But the family of the beloved Vecinos actor was greatly surprised when the final verdict of the Prosecutor’s Office indicated the opposite of what they had been informed. Octavio Pérez, father of Octavio Ocaña, realized that things were pretty bad.

Many criticized the abrupt way in which the businessman went for the body of his son to give him a Christian burial, but what they did not know is what he has now shared, because according to “Benito’s” father, they had already opened four times to his son because the authorities could not find what they wanted to find and he assured that his son is not an experiment.

In the midst of his pain, Pérez took his son to receive a Christian burial in Tabasco and take him to the side of his family and loved ones; Once his son was fired as he deserved with all the love and attention, he returned to avoid leaving things as they are, since apparently the authorities were not telling the truth.

After the funeral of Octavio Ocana, his father has been moving his contacts, investigating and giving some interviews so that people do not take the image of his son that the authorities have captured.

Little by little, many tests have emerged of what the lies of the authority could mean, but also some by the actor’s family, which have confused the public. Meanwhile, social networks are divided between those who definitely do not believe what has been officially said and those who still question some situations about the actor.

In short, this situation has shocked the Mexican people as it should be noted that Octavio Ocaña grew up in front of the screens in the role of the funny and talented Benito Rivers, in Eugenio Derbez’s series, Neighbors.