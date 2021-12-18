Octavio Ocaña, his sister remembers him with an emotional poem | INSTAGRAM

More than a month and a half after his departure, Octavio Ocaña’s family continues to mourn for his departure and even more so now that the Christmas dates are approaching, where families seek to be reunited; nostalgia has come to his beloved sister Bertha who remembered him with a heartbreaking poem in which he says how much she misses him.

One of the twin sisters of the actor who gave life to Benito rivers in Neighbors decided to share the fragment of the poem through a photo of the page on social networks and it is entitled “I miss you.”

The feelings of the sister of Octavio Ocana and what these words express are so full of love and sadness that the young woman limited herself to placing only one point as a description of her publication on social networks.

I try to hide it, but the net if I miss you, since you decided to leave something inside me stopped walking.

The poem dedicated to the pain that Octavio Ocaña’s family has for his absence assures that the sorrows are not eternal, but their absence hurts so much that it feels as if they were two and that they feel that the Sun does not want to rise.

They say that calm always comes after a storm and I am waiting for the sun to rise because nothing else wants to appear …

Bertha Ocaña shared this publication on her Instagram account a day ago and has exceeded 3,500 reactions on the famous social network, her friends and followers expressed how much they feel their pain and that they also miss the beloved actor from Vecinos.

Octavio Ocaña, his sister remembers him with an emotional poem. Photo: Instagram.

Since the departure of Octavio OcanaBertha has been one of the family members who have most faced the authorities and the media in search of justice for her brother, she has also kept in contact with Internet users, sharing memories and others.

Yesterday many of his followers were moved by a beautiful white shirt that he boasted in his Instagram stories, because in it you could see Tavito clothed by Jesus Christ, you could also see in the selfie that the bottom of his cell phone also has a photo of Octavio Ocaña, both as a child and as a young man.

The famous actor’s family has been facing the authorities since last October, when Octavio’s death occurred in the midst of unclear and quite strange circumstances.