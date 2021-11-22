Octavio Ocaña, sister speaks of supposed son, will they recognize him? | Instagram

Is he the son of Octavio Ocaña?, The sister of the beloved actor who gave life to Benito rivers in Neighbors has taken to social networks to speak apparently for the first and last time about the rumors that claim that his brother had a biological child with his ex-girlfriend.

Obviously annoyed, something that she showed in her words, Bertha Ocaña wrote a message on social networks with which she seeks to put a stop to rumors that Octavio Ocana had a son, ensuring that the famous 22-year-old had no children.

My brother did not have children and enough is enough! It is truly outrageous that for wanting to get a note of gossip or for morbid they get hooked on that kind of thing, it is the only time that I am going to touch on this issue because we do not have to be clarifying this kind of things.

The sister of the beloved actor who left on October 28 shared that Georgina, the young woman who they assure would be the mother of Octavio’s supposed son and his former partner, had years of being separated from their lives, flatly ruling out that her baby could be son of his brother.

Bertha was very hard to ensure that with the images she shares on social networks, Georgina is only looking to attract attention and give the note and in reality she no longer had anything to do with the life of her brother or the rest of the family.



Octavio Ocaña, sister speaks of supposed son, will they recognize him? Photo: Instagram.

This girl who uploaded photos with him to get attention had years of being separated from our lives.

The sister of Octavio Ocana made a call to stop inventing things about his famous brother and to let his memory rest in peace; It should be noted that since the departure of beloved Benito, videos and alleged testimonies have come to light that seek to leave him very badly off.

Leave your memory alone, it is not possible that because you are a public figure you want to take a note and invent things in your life that are not real, the young woman shared.

On the other hand, it is said that Octavio Pérez a couple of days ago had been approached by the media and questioned about Georgina’s baby, to which in his own way he would have answered that he is identical to his son as a child and that he I would like to contact the ex-girlfriend of the Vecinos actor. Social networks assure that due to his color and features, the baby could be the son of the Televisa star.