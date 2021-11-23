Octavio Ocaña, sister shares an unpublished photo, “Filled the soul” | Instagram

“Being with you filled my soul”, those were the emotional words with which once again Bertha Perez Ocana he remembers his beloved brother, the actor Octavio Ocaña along with an unpublished and emotional photograph.

Bertha, one of the twin sisters of the Neighbors star, shared some beautiful words about what happened when Octavio Ocana He visited her at her home, a special situation, in her bed; Well, he shared that the first thing he did when he got home was lie down.

The young woman said that “Tavito” enjoyed seeing her do the housework from the bed and while they talked, moments that now are more than special because she carries in her heart and assures, they filled her soul.

It may interest you: Octavio Ocaña, a cloudy theory arises about his departure and those responsible

Bertha Ocaña shared that she always took photos of him while he was in bed and they told each other what they had done in those days that they would not have seen. In the photograph you can see Octavio Ocaña quite serious, leaning back with dark pants and a light blue sweatshirt and his cell phone in his hands.

Whenever you went to my house, the first thing you did was go to bed in my bed and watch me do my home things while we talked for a long time about what we had done these days that we had not seen each other and I was always taking pictures of you because seeing you and being with you was me it filled the soul, wrote the young woman next to the image.

Octavio Ocaña, sister shares an unpublished photo, “Filled the soul”. Photo: Instagram.

The photograph in question was shared on Bertha’s Instagram stories and has been most emotional. It should be noted that the young woman has been very active in social networks remembering the beloved actor from Neighbors and coming out to “show her face” also when it is necessary to defend her image.

October 28 was the beginning of the suffering of the family of Octavio Ocana Since after the strong impression of knowing that they had lost the smallest of their family, endless speculations, rumors, procedures, investigations and others arrived.

It has been quite hard to know the situation in which the artist left and even more the indignation that the truth of what happened is not clarified and that those responsible pay for the facts, a mission in which his father, Octavio Pérez, is still firm.

The most recent that is known of the private investigation of the businessman is that there is evidence that ultimately it was not the 22-year-old who operated the device that would conclude in the sad end.