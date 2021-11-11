Octavio Ocaña, your sister shares a conversation, premonition? | Instagram

Premonition? Bertha, Octavio Ocaña’s sister has shared a conversation with her famous brother on social networks that, in addition to filling many with tenderness, has also caused chills, would it be a premonition?

One of the twin sisters of the beloved actor who gave life to Benedict In Neighbors, he shared on his Instagram account a nostalgic image about Lisa and Bart, brothers in The Simpsons, with a message that talked about not having his brother.

In the black and white image you can read the sad message that says “The day my brother is gone, don’t wake me up, I’m not out of that one”, in the cartoon Lisa’s older brother is seen sharing something with her and giving her comfort for he seemed to be sad.

It may interest you: Octavio Ocaña, alleged police audio, “he missed the shot”

Bertha shared that Octavio Ocana he was always there for her when she was sad and he had the right words to make her feel better. The young woman shared a screenshot of when that image was sent to Benito and he responded with a “I love you beautiful”, a heart and a crying face.

The sister of the beloved actor shared that he always made him feel that life without him would not be the same and now he has it proven; He also took the opportunity to send a hug up to heaven to dear Octavio Pérez Ocaña.

LOOK AT THE PUBLICATION HERE

Octavio Ocaña, your sister shares a conversation, premonition? Photo: Capture.

I still remember that the day I sent you this image I felt very sad and you always had the right words and that you told me I love you was enough for me to transform that sadness into happiness, seeing this conversation made me little bits but I always let you know that without you my life would never be the same. A hug to heaven ️, wrote Bertha on Instagram.

The publication shared a day ago has exceeded 30 thousand reactions and moved the hearts of the young woman’s followers, who quickly filled Bertha with words of comfort, expressed their feelings with emojis and others and indicated that they would always remember “Benito Rivers” with his huge smile.

While the family continues to suffer for the departure of the beloved Octavio Ocana, the authorities continue to insist that what was concluded in the investigations is the truth and that in reality it was Octavio himself who took action when he lost control of the truck.

For the Pérez Ocaña family, it has not only been hard to have to fire their beloved “Tavito”, but also to have to face the authorities to clarify the strange situation in which he lost his life.