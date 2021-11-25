Octavio Ocaña could be a father, say Nerea is pregnant | Instagram

Would Octavio Ocaña be father from beyond? The rumors about an alleged pregnancy of Nerea Godinez have raised suspicions on social networks, as it has been said that the actor’s fiancee who gave life to Benito rivers on Neighbors could be expecting a child of his.

The comments became more intense after Dael Quiroz shared this news on Arguende TV, where he pointed out that it is a woman who identifies as Andrea who has revealed the alleged information.

According to Dael, although Andrea has not clarified who she is, she has only said close to the fiancee of Octavio OcanaIt could be a friend or former employee of this now controversial woman.

Andrea has indicated that the ex of Nerea Godínez and father of her son has been contacting her trying to get information about the whereabouts of the young woman, as we remember that she closed her social networks and they say, she has also changed her cell phone number. It was due to this contact, since the young man wants to see his son and his ex has prevented him, that is why he is looking for her, that Andrea ended up having more information in his hands.

The woman claims to have conversations in which supposedly the ex of Godínez shares that Nerea is pregnant and before the questions she assures that the father is not Octavio Ocaña, but someone else and that he knows who it is.

It should be noted that for a few days on social networks they have indicated Nerea Godínez as “disappeared”, because not only would she close her social networks, but she would not have been contacted by loved ones and it was not known where she was.

Just last Wednesday, Dael Quiroz shared that a supposed Nerea fan club pointed out that she would have suffered a traffic accident and that is why she would have been hospitalized for review but fortunately it was only scratches and routine X-rays and analyzes were performed; at the moment he would be to the interior of the republic resting with a relative.

The rumor of the supposed pregnancy dates back days; However, it is gaining more importance as Internet users begin to doubt the paternity of the child and point out that if it were indeed the Televisa actor, Nerea Godínez would have the inheritance of “Benito” assured.

Yesterday the existence of a supposed video in which Octavio Ocana it would leave two of its properties in the hands of Nerea’s son, who does not know if it would have any legal validity if it existed or if the “Tavito” family would respect his will. It has also been rumored that Ocaña had in his possession a house in CDMX, one more in Tabasco, a piece of land in Querétaro and a bank account.