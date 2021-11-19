Octavio Ocaña, the actor could have a newborn baby | Instagram

A piece of news that has filled Octavio Ocaña’s family with enthusiasm, is what has been speculated on social networks, that the late actor had a sonThe little one is just born which for some has been a miracle.

Since the news began to be shared about this beautiful baby and the hope of the Ocaña family to know that he has a son, it has not only moved the family, it has also moved fans and netizens who continue to demand justice for the famous actor.

Through a video on YouTube, it was commented that Ocaña’s father, Don Octavio Pérez, reacted surprised when he saw the photos of the little boy, affirming that he was the same as his son when he was little.

It may interest you: Hoy Program, Andrea Legarreta attacks drivers

“It’s little Tavito“were the words that were commented on in the YouTube video, this because there are certain coincidences, we will share them with you right away.

The main one is that the little boy who was apparently born in October has red hair and his features are quite similar to those of “Benito”.

Another important fact is that the baby’s mother is not just anyone, she was the girlfriend of Octavio OcanaMaybe it seems strange to you because Nerea Godínez was the actor’s official girlfriend, it is worth mentioning that she was only 6 months old.

It is worth mentioning that out of respect for the family of Octavio and the young woman, the images of the child will not be shared so as not to expose him, because he is a minor.

It is said that this young woman was the last girlfriend with whom the actor was before committing himself to Nerea, who surely the news may not have liked at all.

That is why the coincidences are overwhelming, it has also been mentioned that Octavio Pérez father of the deceased decided to contact the young woman to clarify the doubts, surely they could do a genetic test to find out if the little one is really his grandson.

In the event that in fact the baby of just over a month is the son of Octavio OcanaIt will be a great relief for the family to know that this new being will bring joy to their lives.

Surely you are wondering how it was possible for Internet users to realize this, it is said that the baby’s young mother, upon hearing the news almost three weeks ago, began to share some photos and videos, among which those of her son appeared .