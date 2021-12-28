Have been revealed new details about the controversial death of the Mexican actor Octavio Ocana, known and remembered for playing Benito rivers in the series ‘Neighbors’.

It was on October 29 when the artist tragically died at the age of 22 in the streets of Cuautitlán Izcalli, in the State of Mexico, in circumstances that to this day remain unclear.

Related news

That day, Ocaña was driving his truck in the company of other two men. According to his father Octavio Perez, the companions were people that he put to take care of his son.

According to the official version of the authorities, the police received a report of armed persons inside the vehicle, for which they immediately intercepted the car and ordered the actor to stop.

However, in the face of Ocaña’s refusal, they began a persecution that led to a spectacular accident and a fatal outcome for the artist, who supposedly would have removed a weapon that he carried in the glove compartment for later shoot yourself.

To date, the young actor’s family continues to reject this version, arguing that Octavio never fired the gunInstead, it was the police who shot him.

Witnesses assure that Octavio Ocaña did NOT shoot himself

During an interview for the YouTube channel of the Mexican journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante, the family lawyer Francisco Hernandez detailed new information about the case.

Hernández assured that Octavio’s friends, a tailor and a mechanic who were with him during the persecution, expanded their statements last week before the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office, as well as the Homicide Prosecutor’s Office.

“They said they never saw that he could have shot himself, what’s more, even one of them, the one in the back, says he never saw Octavio draw a gun,” said the Ocaña lawyer.

“We are very optimistic about what they declared (…) their statements are in contradiction with the official version.”

It should be remembered that the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico has said from the beginning of the investigation that both companions declared that the actor did remove a weapon from the glove compartment of the car.

In the last statement issued by the authorities, published on December 9, they reiterated that the cause of death of the artist was due to accidental shot of a .380 caliber firearm, made by himself.

However, according to the defense attorney, there is already a new line of investigation in the case.

“There was a glaring failure, which is precisely that hours passed without the expert services arriving, what does this mean: that for hours the scene was not protected, let alone the crime, the scene was not protected,” he accused.

With information from Univision

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, CLICK HERE

bnaj