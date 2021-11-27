Octavio Ocaña, does your girlfriend have a new love affair? Images circulate | Instagram

Have you found love? A collage of photographs circulates on social networks in which you can see Octavio Ocaña’s fiancee, Nerea Godinez, in the arms of another man, could it be that four weeks after the loss of the beloved actor, he already cured his heart?

The photographs have given much to talk about on social networks and the fiancée of whoever gave life to Benito rivers in Neighbors it is not standing very well before the signs. However, we must be fair, since the photographs do not give a time and could well be current, from when Octavio Ocana he was still alive and by his side or from time before; the truth is that the photographs cannot be taken as proof of a new love for Nerea Godínez.

Despite the previous point, the truth is that the image of the young woman is not very good in social networks, because we remember that in these same media photographs were shared with which the Internet users supposedly verified that not only the young woman had attended a ceremony in honor of the Televisa star with his ex, but also would have left the club with the same man.

It was during the unveiling of Octavio Ocaña’s palms in the Plaza de las Estrellas that Nerea Godínez arrived accompanied and they say she identified the young man as a relative; However, Internet users investigated their networks and assured that it is one of their former partners.

They also assure that the relationship between Nerea and the Pérez Ocaña family has apparently been fractured, since going from going everywhere with the family or with Bertha, Tavito’s sister, went not to be seen in public and Bertha has made statements slipping away from her.

According to Dael Quiroz from Arguende TV, the young woman would have given an interview to Gustavo Adolfo Infante for De Primera Mano and later some for Grupo Fórmula in which she was clear when she separated herself from Neres Godínez, assuring that “the lady” is not from her family, since He didn’t even marry his brother.

Mrs. Nerea is not my family, she did not marry my brother, emphasized Bertha Ocaña in her statements.

The whereabouts of Godínez has been a total mystery in the last week, because while some assured that she was missing and that she even had a car accident and would have hit the hospital; Infante has denied everything by ensuring that he spoke with the fiancee of Octavio Ocana and she told him that it was not the time for interviews, that she was very affected by what was said about her and that she was at home.