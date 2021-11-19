Octavio Ocaña did not go, there is evidence that someone pulled the trigger | Instagram

With the evidence in hand !, Mr. Octavio Perez and his legal and investigative team is looking for evidence and analyzing the files of the authorities on the events that occurred on October 28 that took away his son, Octavio Ocaña.

The rumors that it was not the same Octavio Ocana who operated the device that ended his life, as the authorities say, began from the first moment, but now the experts would have in their hands the evidence that someone else pulled the trigger against the actor who gave life to Benito rivers in Neighbors.

After three weeks of the departure of the beloved “Benito” or “Tavito” as they affectionately called him, expert experts, some from the United States, have had access to the investigation folder of the case and have determined that there were no traces of the 22-year-old. years old in the artifact, according to Arguende TV.

The absence of traces of Octavio Ocaña would indicate that indeed he could not be the one who activated the device against him as was presumed and unleashes the unknown that social networks have from the beginning, who was it?

Experts have shared that they already had access to the actor’s truck that the family had been looking for for a long time and feared that it might even be repaired; however, they found that there is indeed various evidence that they acted against him on various occasions and not just one as the authorities indicated and “on the air.”

Octavio Ocaña did not go, there is evidence that someone pulled the trigger. Photo: ..

Another very important and key piece of information is Octavio Ocaña’s clothes to which they have not had access; However, it is said that it could be this Friday or very soon that they have it, the garments could give more clues about the case.

The investigators were sincere in sharing to the media that we will never know the truth of what happened that unfortunate October 28 and that only Octavio himself and his two companions will know; however, they are looking to get as close as possible to what may have happened to do justice for the actor.

From the beginning, the father of Octavio Ocana He has shown his distrust in the Mexican authorities and that is why he indicated that he would not allow the remains of his son to be exhumed unless it was an expert from the United States who indicated it as necessary and that they were the ones who took charge .