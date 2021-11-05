Octavio Ocaña told him they were going for him, says psychic | Instagram

“They were going for him”, a well-known FBI psychic shared in an interview for a famous internet entertainment program his “contact” with Octavio Ocaña, who would reveal some information about what happened on the unfortunate October 29 and sent some messages for his fiancee and the public.

Gossip No Like was in charge of bringing to YouTube and A + the interview with the renowned psychic, Elisa Beristaín stressed that in the United States they do give official recognition to what these people share in some trials and that is why they contacted this personality . The journalist stressed that she does not believe in these situations; However, he knows that many people do, so he respects what each one believes and they proceeded to share the interview.

The person in charge of interviewing the psychic was his colleague Javier Ceriani, who with the help of a translator shared his concerns and answered some of the public’s questions about the case of Octavio Ocana.

The Argentine journalist explained that on Thursday night they sent a photograph to the psychic of the person who gave life to “Benito Rivers” in the series Neighbors and questioned him about whether he contacted him. The expert assured that he would do it at that time.

The psychic’s affirmations before the cameras were strong because he assured that Benito told him that they were clearly going for him, that everything was somewhat arranged and indeed, someone else was responsible for his going to the afterlife.

What was extremely surprising was the fact that the word “cartel” was mentioned, since the 22-year-old actor allegedly indicated that the police officers worked for that cartel and received the order to give it the unfortunate ending that we all already know.

Supposedly Octavio Ocana He assured that it is true that he owed money, but he completely denied that it was for the reasons that the authorities claim and that he did not sell anything they say, noting that everything is “fixed” and what they say about him is not true. The famous shared that his father was not aware of this situation.

Javier Ceriani questioned the psychic about how the young Televisa star felt after everything that happened and the answer was “guilty”, that he felt very guilty, especially with his father for everything that happened.

He was also asked to externalize, if so, if he had a message for his fiancée and the public, the response was something recurrent, because supposedly, Octavio is very distressed and feels guilty towards his loved ones for what happened.

The message for the fiancée that the psychic shared was that he greatly regretted that everything has ended in this way and for the public something similar, adding that it was all the product of corruption.