Octavio Ocaña, filter photos lying on the plate without life | Instagram

Octavio Ocaña’s father recently made a statement in which he showed his anger before the media, because the photos of his son without any garment, lying on the iron lifeless, had been leaked now we understand your annoyance.

The actor of the famous program Neighbors seems that he will not be able to rest for a long time, because people continue to talk about him and the situation in which he lost his life on October 29 in the State of Mexico.

The images that were leaked from Octavio Ocana They are really impressive, so far there are only two, in the first one the photograph appears only up to the chest, where you can also see part of some pieces that perhaps were used to revive him.

In the second image we see him full body, with his hands dirty from his own red plasma, in addition to a head wound that caused it to also sprout from the sides, there are other images where they took close-up photos of his head.

Although his face is covered with stickers, it is easy to identify “Benito” thanks to the tattoos he has on his arm.

Contemplating this type of images are really shocking, however out of respect for the actor and his family, we will not share them, to avoid the distribution and the morbid that this unfortunate case has caused.

The place where Octavio was was an iron that is used to perform autopsies in the Institutes of Forensic Sciences, who performs it must be a forensic doctor, who is in charge of reviewing the body and sharing a detailed report of the reason why he lost life.

Although it seems obvious, you should always make this report and review the entire body, in the photos of Octavio Ocaña He seemed like a newcomer because no procedure was done yet.

Much has been mentioned about a specific person who took this photo, however security elements should not be present at a necropsy, this should only be done by authorized personnel.

Thus, there is the possibility that it was someone else who took these photos, however it is not a proven fact, so these could be considered only assumptions.

Surely you are wondering what a necropsy is, since Octavio’s father in an interview mentioned that he had had 4 autopsies.

The necropsy must be done according to the law when the person lost his life in a violent crime, as in the case of Ocaña due to his head injury caused by an action device with a post.