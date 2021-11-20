Octavio Ocaña, friend assures if she has a biological child with her ex | Instagram

A new character has come out to tell the story of the beloved actor Octavio Ocaña, just like a soap opera, a woman named Diana has appeared on social networks to ensure that her ex-girlfriend’s baby is from “Benito”, which would indicate that the famous Neighbors would have left a biological son.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, Diana claims to be close friends with the ex-girlfriend and Octavio Ocana, so he knew his story perfectly, something that he tried to verify with photographs on important dates such as days of Love and Friendship and others next to the actor, his ex-partner and even the Pérez Ocaña family such as Octavio Pérez and the twin sisters of the actor who gave life to Benito Rivers.

The young woman assured that the love story between her friend and the Televisa star lasted many years, since it began when both were only 13 years old and ended after they were 20, even when they were already planning to get married.

Diana would have shared that the one who put an end to the relationship between Octavio and his ex was Nerea Godínez herself, her partner at the time of leaving, because as a soap opera villain she would have put the young woman in bad with the actor and with his family, making them believe that he had been unfaithful, finally, it would be Nerea who stayed with the beloved actor.

Octavio Ocaña, a friend, assures that she has a biological child with her ex. Photo: ..

Later, Nerea Godínez herself would have made Octavio Ocaña believe that the baby the young woman was expecting was not his and that is how she would finally separate from them. The supposed friend of the famous and his ex asked the family to approach the little boy and perform the DNA test so they know who he really is.

Dael Quiroz himself invited the family to approach the little boy, stating that even the call to be a family would be unmistakable and they would know if he was his grandson just by being in contact with the baby of the former “Tavito”.

So far, the young woman who was a couple for many years of the famous has not spoken about these rumors that began after in the program Gossip No Like a seer assured that Octavio did not leave in peace because he was worried about a child.

At first it was thought that the child that was being talked about would be Nerea’s son, whom he cared for as his own son; However, Internet users began to share photographs of the baby of the former Octavio Ocana born last October ensuring that he is “red” and is just like the actor.