The possibility that Octavio Ocaña had a biological son moved social networks, which pointed out that the son of his ex-partner, Georgina, could actually be the son of the actor who gave life to “Benito rivers“in Neighbors.

According to the YouTube channel “One such Lineth”, he tried to contact the ex of Octavio Ocana, better known in social networks as “Yoyis” to give the right to reply to rumors that her son could be the biological son of the beloved Televisa actor.

The youtuber shared that Georgina refused to give interviews; However, she shared alleged conversations with Tavito’s ex-partner in which she flatly denied that her son is Nerea Godínez’s fiancé.

The alleged Yoyis indicated as “silly” that they say that her baby belongs to Octavio Ocaña since they would have stopped being together some time ago and stressed that this situation should be clear.

I can rewrite it and I deleted it because it is silly that they say that my baby belongs to Octavio when Octavio and I finished a long time ago, that it is clear to them that it is not their son, you can read it in the conversation.

Georgina supposedly indicates that she does not understand why all the people say that her baby belongs to the beloved actor of Neighbors since she never said something like that, her words show her annoyance at the rumors.

Send him to whoever you want, they know perfectly well that he is not Octavio’s son. I don’t know why all the people say that when I never said it was their son.

The young woman stressed that the only ones she would have to give explanations to is the family of Octavio Ocana; However, he stressed that they are very clear that their son is not one of the star of the Televisa Neighbors series.

His family knows the truth, they know that he is not Octavio’s son and I think they would be the only ones that he would have to give explanations to, the young woman shared.

Rumors that Georgina’s baby was actually the son of “Tavito” arose after a seer in Gossip No Like assured that the 22-year-old was not resting in peace as he was worried about a child; Although it was said at first that it would be for the son of Neres Godínez that he treated as his own, later those who claimed that it was actually his ex-girlfriend’s baby.