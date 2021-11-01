Octavio Ocaña, Gustavo Adolfo Infante contradicts father and Prosecutor’s Office | Reform

“Someone explain to me”, that was the expression with which Gustavo Adolfo Infante, a famous entertainment journalist referred to the case of Octavio Ocaña, which contradicts what the father of the young actor and the Prosecutor’s Office say.

The journalist of First hand first of all denied Octavio Perez about the two men who were with Octavio Ocana They were friends of the actor, as he said, who they were friends with was his father. Gustavo Adolfo Infante pointed out that it was illogical for him that two men with a tailor’s trade and a mechanic would meet the actor who gave life to “Benito”, since they were also quite older than him.

I am in a position to tell you that they weren’t your friends, they were your dad’s friends. What are two friends of his father doing with Octavio Ocaña, on a Friday afternoon, in Cuautitlán?!, The communicator shared, since it seemed too strange to him.

The entertainment journalist continued talking about the case, assuring that definitely from what was said, “things don’t work out”; especially because of the strange company that the Neighbors actor had.

The 2 people who were accompanying him, just look, one was a mechanic and the other was a tailor; Much older than him, what does a tailor and a mechanic do with this guy who was an actor? they weren’t his friends, he added.

Infante shared that supposedly one of the witnesses indicated that Octavio Ocaña had the device between his legs, something that seems illogical to the theory that he assures that it was activated entering through his cheek and exiting through his head. He indicated that the other witness had such an excess of substances that he could not testify.

The statements of the witnesses, that because one was very drunk and could not testify, but that the other, is that (Octavio Ocaña) puts the (artifact) in the middle of his legs. You can explain to me, how if you put it in the middle of your legs, how it enters … through here (on the cheek), comes out here (the head) and is embedded in the ceiling. Can someone explain to me?

The journalist assured that the trajectory of the artifact definitely does not coincide with the place where they claim “Benito rivers“He had it, so he assured that they must explain what really happened with the dear Octavio Ocana.