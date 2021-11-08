Octavio Ocaña shows his face where he lost his life | Instagram

New data on the case of Octavio Ocaña have emerged recently, although they do not have to do directly with the investigation that has not stopped at the moment, it is just as impressive, since they affirm that he has been “appearing” in the place where lost his life.

The young actor, who would turn 23 years old yesterday, continues to be national news, especially due to the fact that everyone has agreed that justice must be done, as millions and especially the family have demanded.

Octavio Ocana was known as Benedict for his character as Neighbors, where he initially played a child who despite not wanting to be an actor, his parents always encouraged him to become famous, which happened off-camera.

In a video published by Gossip No Like, strong images were shared with which probably more than one of the Internet users were shocked, we will share the video with you right away.

It is from 01:16:24 where you will be able to see the main news of this note, where Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani share some images that have also been circulating on social networks, especially on Twitter.

In them the place of the events is shown, which is completely full of flowers and crowns made of flowers, surely the admirers and family of the young man decided to leave this tribute to Octavio Ocana.

The interesting thing is that some photos taken at night were shared where you can apparently see the actor’s face peering over the flowers.

Internet users who have shared this image affirm that Ocaña has not been able to rest, and although Elisa commented that she did not believe in those things, she respected the opinion and tastes of others, this video has been circulating on Tiktok.

The world is moved by Benito, because people are very shocked, it has been a very strange death, “said Ceriani.

To date, the investigations into the case are still continuing and according to what the Argentine driver commented, the authorities involved in the case have been suspended until it is concluded.

The public supports the family of Octavio Ocana And in every opportunity they have they let them know, they also demand justice, perhaps they feel identified with the event and that is why they support the actor’s family who on more than one occasion caused them to smile.