Do youNerea Godinez Did you collect life insurance for the departure of Octavio Ocaña? The rumor that the girlfriend of the beloved actor who gave life to Benito Rivers in Neighbors would have collected life insurance became bigger and bigger; however, the family had not spoken about it.

At a recent press conference, the family of Octavio Ocana, Octavio Pérez, Ana Lucía Ocaña and Bertha Ocaña met in front of the media to talk about the case of the beloved and famous Televisa actor.

Taking advantage of their presence, the various media asked some questions and of course, the name of the star’s girlfriend, Nerea Godínez, was not left out at the time of the questions.

The reporters questioned the family about whether it was true that the young woman had collected life insurance in the name of Octavio Ocaña, as it would have been handled on social networks and was pointed out as something very suspicious by a young man of only 22 years old.

Who responded quickly was Bertha, who evidently responded by assuring that Nerea Godínez has been judged a lot without really knowing her and that if she was part of her brother’s life it is because she was a good person. The family reiterated their affection for the young woman who had arrived at the altar with beloved Benito next January.

They are dedicated to talking about a person they do not know. We are fortunate to meet Nerea, she is a great human being for something she was and was part of my brother’s life and well, unfortunately we know that this is not going to stop. What do I ask, taking advantage of your question, respect, I do not ask, I demand it for my family, for Nerea and especially for my brother, said the young woman.

Bertha continued speaking and although the family has assured there is no will since Octavio Ocana He was very young and what happened was something unexpected, he also assured that his existence would not be something that had to be shared publicly, since it would have nothing to do with justice for his brother.