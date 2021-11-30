Octavio Ocaña, his father would ask to investigate a possible accomplice | Instagram

The investigation into the case of Octavio Ocaña continues to take new directions and now a new character is present on stage, a man who social networks managed to detect that he is in each of the images of the different scenarios of the last day of the actor who gave life to Benito rivers in Neighbors.

For a couple of days, several Internet users shared captures of a man who is the common denominator of the photographs and videos that have come to light on October 29, 2021, the last day of his life. Octavio Ocana.

The man in question is seen from the images in which “Benito” can be seen in a convenience store with his two companions, who according to his father, Octavio Pérez, protected him and is also seen in other angles and places, including in the final scene, where Octavio Ocaña lived his last seconds.

Internet users were direct in marking the man with circles in each of the scenarios and it seemed really strange that this subject was in each of the places that the Vecinos star visited that day.

The man who was dressed quite comfortably in a white T-shirt and hair that made it clear that he was an older man was quickly identified as the ex-father-in-law of the fiancée of Octavio Ocana.

According to the theories of Internet users, the subject is obviously Nerea’s ex-father-in-law, hypotheses that they tried to test with photographs from social networks in which the young woman can be seen with her ex-partner and this man, suggesting that they had a good relationship .

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende Tv, the good news would be that after the dissemination and viralization of these images, Octavio Ocaña’s father would have ordered the investigation of Nerea Godínez’s former father-in-law.

The truth is that Nerea Godínez has not done well at all on social networks, where she has been singled out for her various actions and alleged actions. The followers of the beloved actor from Vecinos did not think it was good that he attended his funeral in a small shorts or that he was accompanied by a young man to a tribute to Tavito in the Plaza de las Estrellas, who supposedly turned out to be his ex; and until supposedly she would go clubbing with said man.