Octavio Ocaña, his girlfriend dedicates the most tender message to him | Instagram

Nerea Godinez Octavio Ocaña’s girlfriend’s name, shared one of the most tender messages for the actor, because this November 7 he would be 23 years old.

A week ago the young actor who played Benito Rivers in the series Neighbors lost his life, investigations are still continuing on his case and it is expected that they will soon be concluded for the peace of the family.

October 29 was one of the heaviest days for the Pérez Ocaña family, because their hearts would break when they learned that their son and brother had lost their lives.

Octavio Ocana was born on November 7, 1998 in Villahermosa, Tabasco, the surprise of knowing that a talented person and being a public figure lost his life affected millions of Mexicans who, like family and friends, demanded justice.

Octavio Ocaña, his girlfriend dedicates the most tender message to him | Instagram octavioocaa

His girlfriend, on the other hand, seems to have remained a little calmer, although of course he also mentions the word justice in some of his publications, he wishes like his family that this whole matter is clarified, not only so that he can rest but they too .

This day, far from having been enjoyed by loved ones, was surely accompanied by tears and sadness, however the messages dedicated with love towards Octavio Ocana They did not wait immediately, especially the one that his girlfriend shared.

In his message he told him that he loved him and that as time went by he would begin to write to him and perhaps dedicate part of the many words and things that he wanted to say to him, especially the affection and love he felt for him.

Something that Nerea commented, surely more than one of them came to her and identified herself, because she affirmed that Octavio was still with us, accompanying them in their pain.

I know that you are close to everyone around here, “the young woman commented.

The full name of the actor who played Benito was: Octavio Augusto Pérez Ocaña; Several netizens commented on the publication of his girlfriend with some sadness and trying to give encouragement and some moral support for the young Nerea.