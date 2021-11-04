Octavio Ocaña, his mother Ana Lucía hospitalized in an emergency | Instagram

Worry !, it has been revealed that Ana Lucia Ocaña, Octavio Ocaña’s mother has been hospitalized in an emergency this Thursday, November 4 and it was her same husband, Octavio Perez who revealed the news.

The news of the hospitalization of the mother of who gave life to Benito rivers on Neighbors transcended after Octavio Ocana cancel an interview he had with a media outlet in Tabasco in which he would be with his family.

Very politely, the businessman notified that it would be impossible for him to carry out said interview and it turned out that the cause, according to TV and Notes, would be that Ana Lucía Ocaña required emergency medical support and was hospitalized as soon as possible.

It may interest you: Octavio Ocaña, “he feared for his life, that’s why he didn’t stop”, Mhoni

The followers of the beloved Octavio Ocaña are concerned about the health of their mother who, although she looked strong at the funerals of the beloved actor from Vecinos, her daughters would have made it known that she was very affected by the departure of her brother.

It was the sisters of dear Benito who shared that their mother was heartbroken, did not want to live and was truly lifeless. So far it is not really known what happened to Mrs. Ana Lucía Ocaña.

Octavio Ocaña, his mother Ana Lucía hospitalized in an emergency. Photo: Instagram.

The voice of Octavio Ocaña’s mother was heard at the funeral when she lovingly told her son that she was waiting for them, that they would come to his side and have him rest, that he was a champion and a king with a crown.

See you later my love, here we go with you my king, wait for us … Wait for us, daddy cool. Thank you all for so much love. Thank you daddy, like the great ones, like the champions, king with a crown, my heaven, shared Ana Lucia.

Octavio Pérez’s wife also took the opportunity to address those present and the media thanking her son for so much love, she shared that not even Octavio Pérez himself would have imagined so much love for him.

It should be noted that the actor’s body received its last resting place in Tabasco, since his parents live there, where a crowd received him with expressions of affection and words of encouragement, ensuring that he is not alone.

The family of Octavio Ocana He is having a real nightmare after the unexpected departure of the famous young man in such strong and uncertain circumstances and having to face nothing more and nothing less than the authority in search of the truth. Could it be that soon there will be a break for Benito and his family?