Octavio Ocaña, is the family investigating Nerea? "The truth will be known"

Do youNerea Godinez under the magnifying glass of Octavio Ocaña’s family ?, social networks have been very harsh in the allegations that have been made about the actor’s fiancee who gave life to Benito rivers in the television series Neighbors, but apparently the family of the famous “has opened his eyes” as some say.

At first you could see the then girlfriend of Octavio Ocana at the time of his departure with the family, in interviews or spending time and seeking comfort; However, apparently the young woman has distanced herself from the relatives of whom she assures was the love of her life.

Since the beginning of the week that is about to end, the whereabouts of Nerea Godínez were unknown, this after she closed her social networks and stopped being seen in public, so there were even those who assured that she was missing and according to Dael Quiroz of Arguende Tv Even one of Benito’s sisters would have shared a publication in which they expressed concern for the girl.

However, it was enormously surprising that last Friday Octavio Ocaña’s sister, Bertha, shared in an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante and later for Grupo Fórmula, that Nerea is not part of her family and had not even married her brother, statements that They imply that the Pérez Ocaña family seeks to separate themselves from “Benito’s” fiancée.

Octavio Ocaña, is the family investigating Nerea? “The truth will be known.” Photo: Instagram.

Mrs. Nerea is not my family, she did not marry my brother, emphasized Bertha Ocaña in her statements.

After these statements, he left a discussion about whether the family is doubting or investigating Nerea Godínez, because according to Quiroz, an Internet user would have shared a message with Bertha suggesting that she investigate the then couple of “Tavito “and the response of the famous actor’s sister was not what was expected, but rather what the social networks wanted.

In the end the whole truth about Nerea will be known, the young woman commented and thanked the Internet user by sending a greeting.

What happened with Octavio Ocana it has become a matter of national concern. The Mexicans, not only the followers of Ocaña, are asking the authorities for justice and the clarification of the events in which elements of the municipal police were implicated.