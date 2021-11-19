Octavio Ocaña, “We will never know what really happened” | Instagram

After three months of the unfortunate departure of the beloved Octavio Ocaña, only the legal team of Mr. Octavio Pérez is having access to the files of the investigation of that sad October 28 and they assure they are working to obtain the approximate reality.

The team of experts was sincere in assuring that they are seeking “to arrive at the approximate reality of what really happened”, since they pointed out that we will never know what actually happened and only Octavio Ocana and your two companions will know.

Mr. Octavio Pérez, father of the beloved actor who gave life to the character of Benito rivers in the Televisa series Neighbors He has not finished his incessant struggle to find out the truth about what happened with his beloved youngest son and to do justice, for this reason he hired experts to investigate the facts.

It may interest you: Carmen Salinas, her daughter has said goodbye, the worst may already happen

Experts including experts from the United States indicated that the truth will not be fully known, but they are investigating to bring to light as closely as possible. They have finally been able to access the investigation and the irregularities have begun.

According to Arguende TV, experts have found an enormous amount of contradictions in the statements of Octavio Ocaña’s companions, who are legally stipulated as defendants, that is, suspects.

Octavio Ocaña, “We will never know what really happened.” Photo: Instagram.

For Octavio’s companions, friends of Pérez to say about himself, to be released, they had to confirm that it was the same actor who triggered and caused his departure, in this way they were free of suspicion and could return to their homes.

It has been said from the beginning that these two men were forced to give and sign these statements and to say of the experts, they are so false that they do not coincide in hours and in details, which would immediately dismiss them.

Experts have indicated that they already have enough evidence to sue the authorities for their actions and not carrying out the correct procedure for the arrest that would put the lives of three people at risk and would end in the loss of one of them.

Since the family gave the last goodbye Octavio Ocana, his father has been relentless in the search for the truth, facing the same authority and addressing even the president of Mexico himself to ask for support to clarify the facts.

On the other hand, what appears to be a “dirty war” has emerged, as some videos have emerged that seem to have the intention of dirtying the image of the beloved actor from Vecinos and many of his followers have disapproved of these actions.