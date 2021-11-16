Octavio Ocaña manifests himself before his ex-partner Nerea Godínez | INSTAGRAM

Almost 3 weeks after Octavio Ocaña lost his life, the news and information about him continue to appear, but not only that because according to his ex-partner, Nerea Godínez, the actor has also manifested in a paranormal way with her and that at first he It was scary, but you have learned to accept it.

Although it seems like a story taken from “Legendary Legends”, it was in an interview with the driver of “First hand”, Gustavo Adolfo Infante where Nerea expressed that if she has gone through some strange moments at home, in which “some things were thrown at her.”

She is sure that she has been struggling to live from day to day, despite the fact that the event was something very strong for her and that it came in a very unexpected way, but thanks to one of her sisters, Bertha, has been able to cope with things a bit.

But the most shocking It was all when he assured that “he opened doors, threw things at him” and that “this has happened with everyone close to him.”

He also assures that at first he was very scared but that after thinking about it a little he did the whole situation, he calmed down and thought about him in a good way.

Of course, she also took advantage of the cameras that approached her a bit about the situation about the time she broadcast live from her bedroom, without wearing any outfit, ensuring that she had just woken up and that she did not think about things much at the time of doing. said video.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO OF THIS STATEMENT



Octavio Ocaña in one of his most recent photos on Instagram.

For this reason, she was receiving many negative opinions against her, but she sure that she is not part of the entertainment industry and that she does not know how to store things, so it simply occurred to her to do it that way as soon as she woke up.

She also assures that she does not want to attend any interview, but that in case the media approaches her, she would be responding as she did on this occasion.

In Show News we will continue to monitor all the information that continues to emerge about the famous and beloved actor Octavio Ocaña, interpreters of the beloved “Benito Rivers”, who unfortunately got ahead of us on the way, a situation that has generated a lot of outrage on social networks and that so far has not had the expected resolution.