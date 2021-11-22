Octavio Ocaña, reveal beneficiary of alleged will | Instagram photo

Indignation! That is what the followers of the beloved actor Octavio Ocaña have manifested on social networks after the rumors that he would be the beneficiary of the supposed will and life insurance of Octavio Ocana: his fiancee Nerea Godinez.

According to Arguende TV, it has been revealed that the fiancee of the famous actor who played Benito Rivers in Neighbors would be the beneficiary not only of the alleged will that she herself spoke of, but also of life insurance.

According to Dael Quiroz, Nerea would have spoken of an “attempted testament” by Octavio Ocaña, who said he would not speak of its content until he had previously done so with the family; the journalist points out that the alleged document would leave his property to his fiancée and her son, who they say he treated as his own son.

In addition to this situation, Quiroz indicated that a Facebook account called “Justice for Octavio Ocaña”, which had even been thought to be run by the family but is no longer believed, would have shared an alleged life insurance of the young actor from Neighbors in which the 100% beneficiary would be Nerea Godínez herself.

The journalist assures that it is quite suspicious that a 22-year-old man thinks about a will or life insurance and especially that he thought of leaving his fiancée as beneficiary, who was not even his wife, instead of his mother or his relatives .

He left open the question that if they were legal, who would be the one who would pressure Octavio Ocana to carry out this type of document at such a young age. So far, the family has not spoken about it.

It is clear that the Pérez Ocaña family has more important things to think about since the investigation by the family and expert experts hired by them is currently active.

Octavio Pérez has shared that his son is already resting in peace and that now is the time to do justice, so they are investigating what happened that unfortunate October 28. So far the investigators have made something clear, Octavio Ocaña did not activate the device, so there is a person in charge to look for.

Another situation that was enormously surprising was the fact that it took two weeks for the family to have access to the authorities’ investigation folder even after having authorization from the president of Mexico himself.