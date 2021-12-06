Octavio Ocaña, his girlfriend puzzles when he appears with his family | Instagram

What beautiful family? Octavio Ocaña’s followers have been puzzled after seeing once again his girlfriend and fiancée at the time of leaving, Nerea Godínez reappearing in public nothing more and nothing less than next to the family of the beloved actor who gave life to Benito rivers in Neighbors.

He was the father of Octavio Ocana, Octavio Pérez, who shared photographs on social networks where Nerea Godínez appears next to him, his wife and his twin daughters at an important event.

Apparently, the young woman was invited along with the family of the Televisa star to a tribute that was paid to the Vecinos actor for his long career despite having left at a very young age, only 22 years old.

The elegant event in question was Los Premios Trilogía de Oro, in which tribute was paid to the work of Octavio Ocaña, of whom the businessman from Tabasco once again said himself more than proud.

Thanks to the Golden Trilogy Awards for the emotional tribute to my son OCTAVIO OCAÑA of which his family and I will always be proud and embracing the legacy that your son award left to heaven.

What surprised many is that along with the photographs where the family is dressed in black and really elegant, Pérez wrote a text in which he included Nerea Godínez herself as belonging to his family, whom he described as “his eternal daughter-in-law.”

In the photo you can see a united family that was what OCTAVIO left my daughters with their husbands, our eternal daughter-in-law and my wife and I, we will always love you son, thank you for so much.

It should be noted that a few days ago it was news that the father of Octavio Ocana pointed out that Godínez “had deviated”, this after being questioned by the behavior of the young woman; However, he stressed his appreciation for her and indicated that “he should not interfere” since this was something between him, his wife and his daughters and that he was wrong to confront as he does the followers on social networks, he also assured that she did not had nothing to do with the departure of his son.

Many also pointed out what could be a fracture between the family and Nerea Godínez, the statements of Bertha Ocaña, sister of “Benito”, who stressed that his family is his sister, his father and his mother, once again leaving aside Nerea and detaching herself from what she says and her actions.