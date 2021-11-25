Octavio Ocaña, Nerea Gogínez has a mishap on the road | Instagram

Almost a month after the unfortunate news that Octavio Ocaña lost his life, his girlfriend Nerea Godínez disappeared recently apparently becoming news quickly, and now it has been confirmed that it has already appeared and “explained” what happened.

Due to the criticism that began to haunt her so much that she apparently ended up disappearing from the public spotlight, in a recent video they explain the reason for what actually happened with the famous actor’s ex-partner.

Faced with the fact that he had supposedly disappeared, they recently revealed in a video on a YouTube channel the reason why this happened in the first place, fortunately the Octavio Ocaña’s girlfriend already appeared.

It has been mentioned that Nerea Godinez She could be in danger, because some fans of the young woman claim that she was admitted to a hospital, because she had a mishap on the road. Could it be that history repeated itself?

As you will remember, the young woman was decided to get away from the spotlight for a couple of days, in part it was because of this that nothing was known about her whereabouts, because she closed her social networks and there was no activity on Nerea Godínez.

In the Youutube video of the arguendetv channel, he shared that an alleged fan club that the young woman had a mishap on the road, and that she was in the hospital, however they did several tests and X-rays, she is well and resting with a relative in the center of the Republic.

Apparently Godínez only ended up with some scrapes, according to information according to the driver, he mentioned that the fans themselves are the ones who have been commenting on the current situation of the ex-girlfriend of the late actor who gave life to “Benito Rivers” in the series Neighbors.

Nerea Godínez disappeared?

Criticisms of Nerea have been drawing attention, because now it seems that she has become the supposed heir to the fortune and properties of Octavio Ocaña, some may think that for this reason she had to “disappear” from the public eye and of the media.

So far the young woman has not wanted to share statements before the media, because she lost the love of her life as she has been showing since Octavio Ocana he lost his life.

Many of the things that have been mentioned on social networks, especially on Twitter, are so far just speculation, as the driver mentions in the video.