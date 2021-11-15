Octavio Ocaña, girlfriend is going to party with her ex, they say | Instagram

Didn’t she love him? Social networks have had no mercy in pointing out the young woman Nerea Godinez fiancee of actor Octavio Ocaña at the time of his departure, for his behavior since the unfortunate event last October.

The accusations against the girlfriend of Benito rivers Neighbors have not been anything subtle and now they assure that Godínez was partying just two weeks after losing the one he called the “love of his life” and as if that were not enough, he would be doing it with his ex-boyfriend.

According to Arguente TV, Dael Quiroz indicated that the social networks pointed out as reprehensible the attitude of Nerea Godínez when assuring that she was in a club last weekend when she should be suffering a lot because of the departure of whoever her partner was and that her son even called daddy.

More annoyance caused among the followers of the beloved Televisa actor Octavio Ocaña when they pointed out that the young woman not only went out to have fun but also would have done it with one of her former partners, which they consider a lack of respect.

But the greatest lack of respect on the part of Nerea Godínez when saying by many, is that supposedly, she would have attended a tribute for Octavio Ocaña with this same man, who they identified as his partner.

According to social networks, Godínez would have presented this subject who accompanied her to the re-revelation of the footprints of whoever gave life to Benito in the Plaza de las Estrellas as her cousin; However, Internet users investigated his photographs on the networks and assure that he is actually an ex-partner of the beautiful girl, which caused outrage.

In this event the life and trajectory of Octavio Ocana and Nerea came to accompany Bertha, one of the actor’s twin sisters; However, he never imagined that he would arouse these rumors on social networks.

It is by this means that the young woman has also been identified as being responsible for the departure of the famous 22-year-old young man, as some versions assure that a former partner of Nerea Godínez would be responsible for the events, while others assure that the young woman would bring him closer to bad friends and situations that would have compromised him too much.

Many, including people who claim to have been close to the young woman and even tried to prove it with photographs, indicate that Godínez may have sought in Octavio more than love, financial stability and the possibility of making his dream of becoming an actress.