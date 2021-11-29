Octavio Ocaña, Nerea Godínez reappears and talks about inheritance | Instagram

What if everything stops Nerea GodinezThat if for his son, Octavio Ocaña’s fiancee says she is fed up with the comments and social networks and has finally reappeared to talk about the heritage of the beloved actor who played Benito Rivers in Neighbors.

To say of the famous girlfriend Octavio OcanaTavito did not leave her anything, nor did he give her anything, financially speaking and assured that everything that is being said about her on social networks is totally a lie.

Nerea Godínez was contacted by the irreverent journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante, who shared exclusively on his YouTube program the audio in which the young woman talks about the situation she is experiencing after the departure of the beloved actor.

Much has been said about the existence of an alleged video in which Octavio Ocaña would leave two properties to the son of Nerea Godínez or that he bought an apartment from her and had given a down payment on a house, in addition to a recent year vehicle and would have invested in Nerea’s company.

In other words, nothing different, there is no inheritance that he has left me, of course not, I do not know where they get so many things. I don’t know how people believe it if they don’t even teach it as evidence … finally, I can’t make everyone believe me or not, I stay with people who know me, which is a lot, who know who I am and how I am and then they will continue talking … I am fed up, I am tired, this situation is more difficult every day …

Octavio Ocaña, Nerea Godínez reappears and talks about inheritance.

Faced with all these speculations, Godínez assured that everything is a lie, because the house in which she lives before she met him and is for rent, added that her company is family-owned and has also been in place before they were together and that she has not received an inheritance. some.

Absolutely everything they say about me is a lie, neither did he put me at home, nor did he put me in an apartment. The house is rented, but it is mine, I was here before. The company has been a lifelong family. All the accounts are not even in my name, Bertha has them.

The girlfriend of Octavio Ocana At the time of her departure, she indicated that she is “fed up” with everything that is said about her and indicated that everyone is doing what they did when Tavo was still alive. According to Nerea Godínez, she continues working in her company and then goes home, Bertha, Octavio’s sister continues to work in what she was; and Octavio Pérez, the young man’s father, would also be focused on his company.