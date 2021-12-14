Octavio Ocaña, his fiancée reappears with a message to the family | Instagram

Distanced? Apparently, contrary to what was thought, the relationship between Nerea Godinez, fiancee of Octavio Ocaña and the family of the beloved actor from Necinos continues quite close, this due to the message that the irreverent woman has sent upon her return to social networks.

Who was the girlfriend of Octavio Ocana At the time of his departure, he took his social networks after having been away from them for some time to share a series of photographs next to the Pérez Ocaña family.

According to the images, the family and girlfriend of who gave life to Benito Rivers in Neighbors were in a tribute that was made by the trajectory of the beloved Televisa actor who began as a very small child.

The photographs show how proud and happy everyone was of the recognition that the 22-year-old actor was receiving at that time, they looked very close and quite elegant.

Nerea Godínez took the opportunity to send a strong message of union in which she once again included herself as part of the family. In her words, the young businesswoman points out that they are quite united and it is thanks to this that they are strong to cope little by little with the enormous loss of Octavio Ocaña.

Octavio Ocaña, his fiancee, reappears with a message to the family. Photo: Instagram.

Thank you therefore, for the family union that we have and the love that we overflow, let us continue working hand in hand to get ahead (as far as possible), the important thing is the strength that this union will not continue to give. I adore them with all my being! ❤️.

The publication in question was shared 3 days ago and has exceeded 120 thousand reactions on Godínez’s official Instagram account. The young woman immediately received words of support for the hard times she is still experiencing.

In the photographs you can see the parents of Octavio Ocana, Octavio Pérez and Ana Lucía Ocaña; as well as his sisters and Nerea Godínez, so it seems that they are indeed very close.

Mr. Octavio Pérez has been questioned about Nerea Godínez and the possibility that she has a responsibility in the case of Tavito, to which the businessman has indicated that he does not have any and that they appreciate her quite a lot; however, he “has strayed”.

Pérez reiterated that Nerea should not have interfered since this corresponds to his family, his wife, his daughters and he and not her; also pointing out that she has lost a lot by responding and attacking her followers on social networks.