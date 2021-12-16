Octavio Ocaña, his girlfriend remembers him with a fun moment | Instagram

Nerea Godínez, the controversial girlfriend of Octavio Ocaña at the time of his departure decided to remember him with a more than fun moment on social networks, where he assured that he gave him unique moments.

Apparently the fiancée of the famous actor who gave life to Benito rivers In Neighbors he was remembering the one he pointed to as the love of his life and decided to share the images with his followers on social networks.

It is a short recording that Nerea Godinez shared on her Instagram account where you can see her already Octavio Ocana In a razer in the company of one more friend, it was a pretty funny moment.

It may interest you: Vicente Fernández faced the President, “Come for them”

The recording allows us to see that Tavito was struggling enormously to move in the rocky area where they were; however, he continued to drive while the vehicle was moving too much with them inside.

Octavio Ocaña’s girlfriend at the time of his departure shared a heartfelt message with the recording, where he reiterated his love once again and thanked him for the moments they spent together.

Love you !!! You gave me unique moments , the young woman wrote next to the images.

Nerea Godínez shared this publication 3 hours ago and has already exceeded 9 thousand reproductions on the famous social network. Some Internet users took the opportunity to show affection and support for the young woman.

WATCH THE RECORDING HERE

Octavio Ocaña, his girlfriend remembers him with a funny moment. Photo: Networks.

Godínez has been involved in endless rumors after Ocaña suddenly left a little over a month and a half ago in situations that have not yet been clarified; There were even those who claimed that the young woman could be related to what had happened.

Nerea Godínez was singled out for having attended her partner’s funeral with clothes that many considered inappropriate, later, due to the alleged images they were testing, she would have gone to party with her former boyfriend shortly after the departure of Octavio Ocana.

Octavio Pérez, the actor’s father, commented in an interview that the young woman had nothing to do with the departure of her son; However, he had deviated, this by responding offensively to Internet users.

For a moment it was thought that the family was upset with Godínez, this was reiterated by Bertha and Mr. Pérez that the family was them, Mrs. Ana Lucía and her sister; excluding Nerea, who is mentioned as part of the family frequently.