Octavio Ocaña, Nerea Godínez remembers it with their first photo together

His memory is still more alive than ever! Who was Octavio Ocaña’s girlfriend at the time of his death, Nerea Godínez, remembered him once again with an unpublished photograph, which really enchanted his followers and those of the actor who gave life to Benito Rivers at Neighbors.

Nerea Godínez decided to show off on her social networks what was the first image of her and Octavio Ocana together, there when they still would not know the intense romantic relationship they would have. The photograph shows that there was chemistry between the couple from the first moment.

In the photograph you can see “Benito” holding Nerea very well while she sticks out her tongue and the famous Televisa outlines a slight smile.

For the occasion, the businesswoman wore a black and white outfit, while Octavio Ocaña Lucia a sweatshirt, with her characteristic relaxed style. That Nerea Godínez shared the image was received as a gift from her followers.

Netizens once again shared their support for the famous actor’s fiancee and that he was proud of how he is handling this tough process. Let’s remember that it was really difficult for Nerea and the family to spend the festivities for the first time without the young man.

Rather than losing the artist, Godínez and the Pérez Ocaña family lost the love of their life, their son, and their brother and the process has been really hard. Octavio Augusto Pérez Ocaña He left when he was still very young and in really strange conditions, which makes the situation even more painful.

Recently, his sister, Bertha Ocaña, shared a video on her social networks asking for the support of all Mexicans to obtain more evidence to clarify what happened on that unfortunate October 29. The family has quite a few images in their possession, but they are aware that there are surely many more “eyes” that saw things that they did not.

Octavio Pérez and his entire family have indicated that they will not rest until what happened is clarified and those responsible are found; this while the authorities insist on what Benito himself would be the one to act after losing control of his truck.

The family’s lawyers claim to have sufficient evidence that someone else acted against Tavo and what has caused enormous controversy is the fact that it is affirmed and later denied that the companions at that time of the young man collaborate with a new testimony.

From the beginning, Peréz assured that these people were pressured to sign the declarations that the authorities wanted.