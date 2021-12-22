Octavio Ocaña, his girlfriend responds to those who say he is interested | INSTAGRAM

With a video, this is how Nerea Godínez responded to all those who have called her interested and who claim she was next to the actor Octavio Ocaña only to have an economic benefit.

Whoever was the beloved actor’s fiancee at the time of his departure was direct on social networks by sharing a video in which he is next to Octavio Ocana, who gave life to the beloved Benito Rivers in Neighbors.

The recording is more than special, because you can see both of them very happy and in love, sitting embraced and their eyes speak with a special brightness, between games and others, the actor fills the belle Nerea Godínez with kisses.

It was with that beautiful video and with an I love you, that Nerea responded to all those about whether her relationship with the Vecinos star was really love and the truth is that they lived truly magical moments together, according to what has been seen on social networks .

Octavio Ocaña’s girlfriend shared the recording on her Instagram account along with a message in which she wrote that those who thought it was not love was because they would never really have met him and reiterated once again that she loves dear Benito.

To those who say that it was not love, what a pity because then it is seen that they have never met him. I LOVE YOU FOREVER DADDY ❤️✨♾, the young woman wrote next to the video.

Since Ocaña’s departure, Nerea has been in the “eye of the hurricane”, because immediately the social networks looked for explanations for her behavior and began to point her out for anything, even assuring that it could have something to do with what happened to Octavio Ocaña .

Internet users were cruel to assure that the way he was dressed at his funeral is quite strange, in addition to indicating that his ex-partner would have accompanied her to a tribute to the actor and that he would even have partied with him a few days after the unfortunate death of “Benito”.

Despite the back and forth, Octavio Pérez, father of Octavio Ocana He was questioned as to whether he thought Nerea had something to do with what happened with his son and he immediately assured that it did not, adding that he “deviated” regarding his behavior and that the family appreciates her.

It was thought that there was a distance between Pérez Ocaña and Nerea Godínez; However, recently they have been seen on special dates together and quite happy, so these assumptions have been dispelled.