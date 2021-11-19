Octavio Ocaña, your father goes against companions, responsible? | Instagram

Unexpected turn! The case of Octavio Ocaña takes a course that was not expected because it was announced this Friday that his father Octavio Perez would go formally and with everything against the two companions of “Benedict“at the time of your departure.

According to Dael Quiroz from Arguende TV, the father of the beloved actor of the series Neighbors would have sufficient evidence to sue and go against the two subjects who accompanied him. Octavio Ocana that sad October 28.

Although at first he defended them against all of them stating that they were people of his entire confidence, friends and that they were the ones who were in charge of the safety of the beloved actor, apparently the perception of Mr. Octavio Pérez about the companions of his son in the truck in his last moments has changed.

Octavio Ocaña’s mother, Ana Leticia Ocaña, had repeatedly said that everyone involved in her son’s case should be investigated, everyone! Without defending anyone; while the businessman shared the trust in these two men.

After being released, Octavio Pérez shared that he had these subjects under guard since they had been treated quite badly, forced to declare and sign things that were not reality and they were also scared not to speak about the subject.

The businessman indicated that these people were willing to help him, a situation that later changed and he indicated that he respected since their families were at risk; however, there appear to be inconsistencies.

Now that Pérez’s legal team and experts have access to the files of the official case of Octavio Ocaña, they say they have evidence to accuse the two men who were aboard the truck with their son; however, it has not been indicated what the accusation would be about.

According to Quiroz, the father of “Benito Rivers” would have recorded written and verbal conversations and that they would verify lies and irregularities about these men, as well as the statements that the authorities have in their hands in which some details or hours of what was said do not agree for both.

It was said that these subjects would have signed under pressure what the authorities had told them to declare, this in order to regain their freedom and stop being suspected of being responsible for what happened.

It is worth remembering that the authority’s conclusion was that the same Octavio Ocana He activated the device that would end in what we all already know accidentally after losing control of his truck. The experts of Mr. Pérez have assured that said object does not have the footprints of the famous actor.