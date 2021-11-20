Octavio Ocaña, “They want fame, I want justice,” says his father | Instagram

Justice! That is what Octavio Pérez, father of Octavio Ocaña, who has once again raised his voice for his son, has sought since day one, indicating that there are those who only seek fame by speaking or “hanging” on the theme of the beloved actor who gave life to Benito rivers on Neighbors.

Although he was referring rather to those who have tried to tarnish the image of Octavio Ocana With the personal videos that have been released and bad comments, many Internet users came to mind the girlfriend of actor Nerea Godínez.

Octavio Pérez was questioned about his opinion of the videos in which he is seen who supposedly was his son taking an artifact in the middle of a soccer game, with entire families present; later the complete recording was shared in which it is clear that he is not Octavio Ocaña, but a similar young man.

Pérez shared that it is more than clear that there are those who seek fame by talking about their son or trying to tarnish his image; However, he does not wear himself out on it and only reads the good, since those who speak badly of the beloved actor would be because they did not really know him.

Octavio was not what they say, there are more good comments than bad, I read the good and the bad does not interest me. There are people who want to hang and who want to become famous; I just want justice … Don’t put those things on me because they don’t interest me. Media that do not help me, media that are not my friends or loved my son, is what I can tell you, he shared with the media.

Nerea Godínez, girlfriend of Octavio Ocana It has been the center of attention of Internet users and the media in recent days as there are those who assure that it should be investigated for its strange attitudes.

Many have criticized the young woman for presenting herself with inappropriate clothing at the beloved actor’s funeral, in addition to having come out to ask for respect on social networks, covering herself with only a sheet and ensuring that her partner has demonstrated with her to tell her to fight for a career artistic.

They also assure that they want to take advantage of the situation by indicating that they plan to do a series on the life of Octavio Ocaña and have an “attempted testament” in their possession. Yesterday he shared that the young man’s clothes would be made by stuffed animals, but what caused a stir is the question of whether he plans to profit from this. As if that were not enough, they have also pointed out that she had attended a tribute to the famous man with her ex-partner and left the club shortly after his departure.