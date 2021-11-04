Octavio Ocaña, his father goes with everything, “They are going to pay dearly for it” | Instagram

“They messed with the wrong person and they are going to pay dearly for it”, with those verbatim words and with all the feeling that a father can have for having his son taken away from him, Octavio PerezOctavio Ocaña’s father shook everyone in an interview.

The father of the one who will play the darling “Benito rivers“in Neighbors he gave an interview to the well-known journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante, who went straight to the subject by asking him who it was who took his son from him.

Without hesitation and direct to the subject, Octavio Pérez responded to the journalist that the ones responsible for his son not being by his side are the police and that without a doubt, they were the ones who took him away. He was questioned about whether he has identified the officer who was outside the patrol driving against the actor’s truck Octavio Ocana and he answered yes, that everyone, even the commander, because they are all responsible for what happened and are accomplices.

The police, it is clear, clear as water, it is clear that it was them and I am very indignant, shared Octavio Pérez.

Benito’s father assured that what he wants is justice, not revenge, because if he wants the latter, he can do it with his own hands; He added that they messed with the wrong person, because those responsible do not know who he is and are going to pay dearly for what they have done with his beloved son Octavio Ocaña.

They messed with the wrong person, I am not just anyone, they messed with the wrong person and they are going to pay dearly, they are going to pay dearly, from top to bottom, whoever falls, assured Octavio Pérez.

The businessman assured that the policemen were not federal and were not prepared, he pointed out that they were “ignorant” and did not know what they did; He also spoke of his son’s companions, two people, who were forced by unconventional methods to sign the declaration that they wanted to be established.

Octavio Pérez indicated that the people told him that they were told that one of them should be responsible for having activated the device; however, the final version was that the young man himself would have done it after losing control of the wheel.

The father of Octavio Ocana He was blunt in pointing out that he will not allow the exhumation of his son’s body, since it is not an experiment; It should be noted that Bertha, the young man’s sister, shared on social networks that they opened it at least 4 times and left his body in very bad condition, something that greatly annoyed the family.