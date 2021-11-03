Octavio Ocaña, his father has identified the person responsible, they say | Reform

Mystery solved! They assure that Octavio Ocaña’s father, better known as “Benito rivers“I would have found the person responsible for the son’s departure to the degree of not only knowing who he is, but also having a recording of the moment when everything happened.

According to Arguende TV, Octavio Pérez, father of the young actor who lost his life at 22 years of age, has inquired with contacts and others about what happened that October 29 in which his son was taken from him forever.

Quiroz, the journalist of this popular YouTube channel has revealed that the father of Octavio Ocana He would have in his possession a video recorded by one of his son’s companions in charge of taking care of him, which reflected the exact moment in which they operated the device that caused the unfortunate end for all known.

It may interest you: Octavio Ocaña, family assures they have evidence, “The police lie”

According to the journalist, after being released the two people who were with Octavio Ocaña at that time have been in contact with the actor’s father and that is how the images came into their hands.

In the supposed images, it would be seen how a policeman climbs into the truck from the back on the passenger side and hit the head of Octavio Ocaña. They assure that the images were sufficient for the businessman’s contacts to give the identity of the person responsible for the events that have shocked Mexico since that day.

This test would be added to many others that he claims are in the hands of the family, but ultimately, if true, this test would be more than accurate and would clarify the situation once and for all.

It was announced yesterday that a video of the C5 would come to light in which it is evidenced that the patrol would be operating against the truck of Octavio Ocana without having called a halt or even having the sirens activated. So far, fragments of it had emerged, but this would be more accurate.

However, the actor’s father assures that the videos of the patrols and ambulances involved must appear and many stand out as suspicious in that the toll booths were not recording at the time the young man passed through them, which could clarify whether it is he who was driving or not.

Last Tuesday it was also said that there was a video that proved that the Vecinos actor was not driving, but that he was the co-pilot and that he would be changed from the place while someone placed the device in his hand.