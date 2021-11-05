Octavio Ocaña, reveal the last call he made to his father | Instagram

“Yeah dad don’t worry” these were the last words Don Octavio Perez He heard from his son Octavio Ocaña on October 29. The businessman shared in an interview with Primer Impacto how was the last call he had with his son.

As if it were a feeling, in the last call of Octavio Pérez with the actor of the series Neighbors He told him that he should be very careful with everything and included the police in his warning; not knowing that it would be the last time she would speak to him.

The businessman indicated that Octavio Ocana He told him where he would go and when he knew how “ugly” the area is, he asked him to be very careful, with the people, with the police and with everything, finally, this was not enough.

He talked to me, he told me ‘I’ll go up quickly dad’, ‘abused’ I told him ‘because there it’s very ugly, huh, the curves, the people, the police, the state police are one …, abused, Pérez shared.

On the other hand, the 22-year-old told his father that he should not worry and that indeed, he would be careful as he indicated, following the route that he had shared with his father.

Yes, dad, don’t worry, they would be the last words Octavio Pérez heard from his son.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, after this call, “Benito’s” father began to find out about his business pending and left his cell phone aside without knowing that his son would desperately dial him.

The journalist assures that after a while, Don Octavio realized that he had several missed calls from Octavio Ocana and a message in which he said “Pa´márcame urgente”. Unfortunately, his father never received that call and assures that someone else must have spoken with him.

It is because of the above that, according to Quiroz, Pérez asks that whoever has spoken with him by call or text communicate with the family and offers protection in return, the family is eager to clarify the situation that took their beloved away from them. “Benito Rivers “.

Currently, the actor’s family already has the support of Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the case, which has already been determined by Federal interference and made his people available; As has been revealed, Octavio Ocaña’s family will have access to the information that the authorities have in order to clarify the facts.